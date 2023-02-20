The Las Campanas Community Funds has kept the pedal to the metal for the second year with $600,000 in donations to 27 area nonprofits in 2022 after doling out $500,000 in 2021.

In the prior 20 years, the fund donated a combined $1 million.

“We’ve done a much stronger outreach to members that the community needs our help,” said Denise Rutherford, the fund's communications committee chair. “We sent a mailer to every member. We used our internal communications to do additional education on the degree of need in Santa Fe.”