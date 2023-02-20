The Las Campanas Community Funds has kept the pedal to the metal for the second year with $600,000 in donations to 27 area nonprofits in 2022 after doling out $500,000 in 2021.
In the prior 20 years, the fund donated a combined $1 million.
“We’ve done a much stronger outreach to members that the community needs our help,” said Denise Rutherford, the fund's communications committee chair. “We sent a mailer to every member. We used our internal communications to do additional education on the degree of need in Santa Fe.”
Last year’s allocations went to Adelante Program of Santa Fe Public Schools, Bag ‘n Hand Food Pantry, Bienvenidos Outreach, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region, Breakthrough Santa Fe, CASA First, Casa Milagro, Cooking with Kids, Esperanza Shelter, The Food Depot, Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, Kitchen Angels, La Familia Medical Center, The Life Link, Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe, The Memory Care Alliance, Mother Tongue, National Dance Institute New Mexico, Punching Out Parkinson’s, Riversource, Santa Fe Alliance for Science, Santa Fe Children’s Museum, Santa Fe Community Foundation, Solace Crisis Treatment Center, St. Elizabeth Shelters, STEM Santa Fe, The Sky Center, and Youth Shelters & Family Services.
The Las Campanas Community Funds is a separate 401(c)3 nonprofit with membership composed entirely of Club at Las Campanas members, with 497 golf members and 350 social members. Thirty percent of the membership donated an average $2,300 to the fund, and 70 donors were first-time donors this year, Rutherford said.
Las Campanas is a high-end gated community just north of Santa Fe. The community funds are administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation.