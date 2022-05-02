Members of the Club at Las Campanas in 2021 donated a record $500,000 to 35 local nonprofits that focus on the areas of health, human services and education in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.
Las Campanas Community Funds is a separate 401(c)3 with membership composed entirely of Club at Las Campanas members, about 480 golf members and 350 social members. Las Campanas is a high-end gated community just north of Santa Fe.
“The board has a few new members, a couple are marketing- and sales-oriented,” community funds board president C.T. Herman said. “We did a better job communicating with people. The main thing is we’ve gone through a good part of COVID and we don’t know how much longer it’s going to go. We are trying to help the disadvantaged in Santa Fe. It’s just getting that out to the membership.”
About 40 percent of club members donated to the fund, Herman said.
Las Campanas Community Funds gave 10 grants totaling $151,000 to organizations providing hunger relief, clothing, nutrition education, mental and behavioral health care, counseling and suicide prevention. Recipients included The Food Depot, Kitchen Angels, La Familia Medical Center, Cooking with Kids and The Sky Center.
Another $198,000 went to 11 groups providing human services, including St. Elizabeth Shelter and Supportive Housing, Esperanza Shelter, the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, Solace Crisis Treatment Center, CASA First Judicial and The Life Link.
And 14 grants totaling $151,000 were dedicated to reading and STEM education, after-school programming and career pathways programs and awarded to organizations such as STEM Santa Fe, Breakthrough Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and Communities in Schools.
Las Campanas Community Funds are administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation.