Three large Santa Fe apartment projects have not let the new coronavirus get in the way of groundbreakings in the first half of 2020.
The 180-unit Markana de Santa Fe Apartments and 240-unit South Meadows Apartments, originally called Gerhart Apartments, got started in January and March, respectively, and are now installing utilities and getting ready to pour slabs.
Markana anticipates people moving in during the second quarter of 2021, and South Meadows could have its first residents in summer or fall 2021, with the project wrapping up in March or April 2022.
The 240-unit Turquesa Apartments project is expected to start construction possibly later in June behind Santa Fe Place. The first tenants could move in by the end of 2021, said Jennifer Jenkins, who represents developer Abacus Capital Group, which is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles and Denver.
All three are market-rate rental projects that paid the city a fee instead of providing affordable housing units.
“I think adding new units to the market, even though they are not affordable, will ease some of the market constriction,” said Alexandra Ladd, director of the city’s Office of Affordable Housing. “The theory is new units on the market pressure older properties, that may be charging top-of-the-market prices because they can, to lower their prices.”
Santa Fe has 16 apartment projects with 1,548 units in various phases of construction, with 161 units identified as affordable by U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department metrics, according to city statistics.
Another six large apartment projects with a combined 1,236 units have received city Planning Commission approval, with the 355-unit Madera Apartments set to become Santa Fe’s largest apartment complex, located across South Meadows Road from the South Meadows Apartments.
Legacy Development & Management, based in Albuquerque, in 2018 built its first 232-unit Markana Apartments in Albuquerque, where the company now has under development the second phase of Markana with 135 units and also the 192-unit Markana Uptown.
“There is no meaning to [the word] Markana,” said Aleem Kassam, president and CEO at Legacy Development. “It sounded attractive.”
Legacy is also the developer behind the proposed 70-room hotel on the parking lot next to the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Legacy also owns the 92-room Hyatt Place in Santa Fe and has developed 10 other hotels, including two Hilton Garden Inns in Albuquerque, three hotels in Washington state and five hotels across Canada.
Kassam said a decision has not been made whether the downtown hotel will be independent, as most downtown Santa Fe hotels are, or branded as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt or IHG, as other Legacy hotels are. The design will reflect the Spanish Baroque style.
“It’s definitely not going to be just another hotel,” Hassam said. He expects hotel construction to follow Markana de Santa Fe construction, anticipated to be late 2021.
The Markana de Santa Fe project is under construction on Richards Avenue directly behind Walmart and across from Home Depot. Legacy acquired the 7-acre property about two years ago.
The estimated monthly rental range at this time is $1,400 to $2,100 for 68 one-bedroom units at 720 to 870 square feet, 96 two-bedroom units at 1,030 square feet and 16 three-bedroom units with 1,220 square feet, Kassam said.
He describes Markana as a Class A project with 12 buildings with a lounge, dog park, theater, “the latest Wi-Fi tech in the units,” LED lighting, granite counters, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. There will be eight three-story buildings and four two-story buildings.
Kassam describes the expected tenant mix as young professionals, professionals from Los Alamos, retirees and empty-nesters.
The general contractor is Kassam Construction. The architect is ORB Architecture of Phoenix.
Legacy may build more apartment projects in Santa Fe.
“If the opportunity presents itself, we will look at it,” Kassam said. “If the market stays strong post-COVID, yes, definitely.”
South Meadows Apartments will be located next to El Camino Real Academy, just south of the N.M. 599 bypass.
South Meadows will have 120 one-bedroom units with about 900 square feet, 108 two-bedroom units with 1,000 to 1,200 square feet and 12 three-bedroom units at 1,340 square feet, said Braxton Smith, development manager for developer Storm River LLC, which has Peters Corp. as an investor.
“The best way to put it is rents will be market rate for Santa Fe,” said Smith, declining to be more specific.
South Meadows will be among the five or six largest apartment complexes in Santa Fe, built on 11.84 acres with 10 three-story buildings and a one-story clubhouse and leasing office.
“We have a site that allows that many units,” Smith said. “We know Santa Fe needs housing. We maximized our site.”
Yet the unit sizes are fairly large.
“If I was in the apartment market, I’d want a little more space,” Smith said
Smith said there will be two large swimming pools next to each other and a spa, along with a dog park.
“The pool is absolutely phenomenal,” he said.
Units will have stainless steel appliances, pantries, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, oversize bathtubs and walk-in showers.
South Meadows will have covered parking for 74 vehicles and a 26-space garage.
The $49.7 million project is financed by national commercial real estate firm CBRE and insured by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 221(d)(4) new construction mortgage insurance program.
Whitneybell Perry Architects of Phoenix is the architect, and Jordan Foster Construction of El Paso is the general contractor.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.