The Lannan Foundation will accelerate giving in the next 10 years to spend down about $150 million before it concludes operations.
The foundation announced in April it plans to close by 2032 and “spend out all assets.”
Investment banker J. Patrick Lannan Sr. in 1960 established the foundation largely to acquire and display his enormous contemporary art collection.
The modern era of the foundation started in 1986, three years after Lannan’s death, at which time the estate received an endowment of about $100 million from his estate. The sum has grown to $150 million, with investment growth exceeding the 8 percent to 12 percent annual distribution to various programs and events, said J. Patrick Lannan Jr., the founder’s son and president of the foundation from 1986 to 2021.
In 1986, the foundation moved from Lake Worth, Fla., to Los Angeles and started its grant-making programs.
First came the art program in 1986 and literacy program in 1987. Establishing the Indigenous communities program in 1994 led to the foundation’s move to Santa Fe in 1997.
“The Indigenous program was part of that [move],” said Lannan Jr., now the foundation’s vice president and director of strategic planning. “We were told that 40 percent of the Native population lived within 400 miles of Santa Fe.”
The foundation launched a residency program for writers in 1998 in properties the foundation owned in Marfa, Texas, with 360 fellows living there over time. In 1999, the cultural freedom program started, as did Readings & Conversations, a who’s who of high-profile authors that includes about 15 events per year at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
Both moves came about as the foundation ran out of space for the art collection, first in Florida and then Los Angeles. The decision was made in Los Angeles to donate all the art to museums and art institutions and move to Santa Fe, said Frank Lawler, the foundation’s executive vice president, who has been involved with Lannan since 1985 and was the first head of operations in Santa Fe.
How the foundation will disperse its remaining funds has not been determined.
“That is a very good question,” Lawler said. “We are still sorting out what that game plan is going to be. It’s going to be complicated. It’s going to take seven to 10 years.”
Foundation board member Brenda Coughlin became the organization’s executive director April 1.
Lannan Jr., 83, maintains the foundation was never “intended to operate in perpetuity.”
“The board changes, the management changes, it tends to dilute the purpose,” he said. “Family foundations get diluted over time. We are evaluating the effectiveness of what we have done.”
Greater funding could go to past recipients who have been deemed as making the best use of Lannan Foundation funding, Lawler said.
The programs will naturally phase out. The residential program in Marfa concluded in April.
“It was a great program, but we had to stop for the pandemic,” Lannan Jr. said. “Then the person who ran it retired.”
Foundation leadership determined it was easier to retire the residency program than start all over again for just a few years, Lannan said.
“The Foundation recognizes the profound and often unquantifiable value of the creative process and is willing to take risks and make substantial investments in ambitious and experimental thinking,” the organization wrote in an April closure announcement. “Understanding that globalization threatens all cultures and ecosystems, the Foundation is particularly interested in projects that encourage freedom of inquiry, imagination, and expression.”