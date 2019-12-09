Throwing events has been the vehicle for Destiny Allison and Steve Ewers to transform La Tienda at Eldorado retail center from a nearly vacant property in 2009 into a fully occupied hub that is the pride of Eldorado.
Allison’s weekly newsletters, some 500 by now, also haven’t hurt in building business at the three-building, 19-tenant center across from the Agora Shopping Center, just off U.S. 285.
The center’s first Festival of Trees holiday celebration at 4:30 p.m. Friday may just sound like the umpteenth event the couple has staged over the past 10 years. In reality, it’s Allison’s next step in turning La Tienda into a regional destination.
The event will take place among 20 trees decorated by artists — among them a 9-foot menorah made of Legos. Most of the trees will be auctioned off to benefit El Dorado Community School and Ken and Patty Adam Senior Center.
The evening will include a bonfire, live music and a theatrical reading of A Christmas Carol by the Upstart Crows, a youth Shakespeare troupe that has its office and rehearsal space at La Tienda and is an offshoot of the International Shakespeare Center Santa Fe.
“We’ve never had a holiday event out here,” Allison said.
Allison and Ewers purposely call it the “first annual” Festival of Trees. They have done plenty of one-off events or activities for a few years.
“We want to do larger events that become annual,” she said. “We are trying to assure how La Tienda can survive long-term. Can we can create a core for this to be a regional destination?”
Allison and Ewers, who are married, believe bigger, annual events will bring more people to La Tienda. They hope new visitors will see the unique retail center the couple have created, buy something during an event — and come back again.
“It’s long-term awareness and short-term transactions,” Ewers said about attracting people from beyond the U.S. 285 corridor to La Tienda events.
The goal: “I would like Santa Feans to drive out here more often.”
At La Tienda, Allison and Ewers have created the spirit, if not look, of a town village rather than a generic center with national retailers. There is an eclectic mix among its 19 tenants, and a distinct, one-stop-shop dynamic not typically found at shopping centers.
La Tienda, in its 37,000 square feet, has a pharmacy, computer shop, dentist, church, family physician, hardware store and a barber, among other things. Santa Fe Brewing Co. has a taphouse there, and there’s even a spot for goat yoga — where tiny goats walk on your back.
There also is a new food pantry (literally a pantry with two wood cabinets) and a variation on the Little Free Library concept — a pair of community bookshelves where people can take and leave books.
“We looked at what is missing in the community, not what can fill space,” Ewers said. “I opened a hardware store because the only hardware store [in Eldorado] was closing. We went after a pharmacy.”
Allison owns Utopia, a boutique general store, and Utopia Salon as well as the Eldorado Fitness Studio. Ewers also owns The 50 Percent Off Store, an offshoot of his Eldorado True Value Hardware.
The couple still can build another 27,000 square feet. Top on the wish list is a natural grocer, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers or Trader Joe’s.
“That would be our top priority: a market,” Allison said.
Allison and Ewers were new to commercial real estate when they bought the center a decade ago. Allison was a sculptor and Ewers owned Santa Fe Computer Works.
They got to know the owner of what was originally “The Village of Eldorado,” built in 2006, but many interiors had never been finished and there was only one tenant, a gym. The property was in foreclosure and Ewers bought the first note days before the public auction.
“We just saw it as an opportunity,” Ewers said.
“We needed a safe place to park money, and we want to make a difference in the community,” Allison added.
They didn’t immediately know what they were going to do with the center, but they were certain of one thing: “This center has to have a soul because shopping centers are a soul-sucking business,” Allison said. “We knew we needed to come up with a different way of doing business. The concept I came up with was three words: community, convenient and enrichment.”
They took possession of the center Aug. 5, 2009, and had a grand opening that December with 13 tenants.
The community remained skeptical, Ewers recalled.
“People said, ‘Good luck with that,’ ” he said. “Six months later, it was, ‘Now it’s working.’ Now people say, ‘We made this work.’ They take ownership in the success.”
Simon Boses nearly three years ago opened Make Time, a makerspace for children at La Tienda.
“La Tienda reflects the community we live in,” Boses said. “You can see parents talking with retirees while their children play at Make Time. La Tienda is a place I see different generations interacting.”
On a recent day in Eldorado, San Jose resident Joe Walfish was eating lunch at the Thai Bistro, which opened at La Tienda in August, and said he was thrilled by the experience.
“This center is great,” Walfish said. “I don’t think it’s as well known as it deserves to be. I’m thrilled [Thai Bistro] moved here. In Eldorado there’s a shortage of restaurants. None of it’s been Asian.”
Nam and Joe Lovato recently moved to Eldorado after previously owning Thai Cuisine Restaurant in Los Alamos and J&N Thai Bistro in Santa Fe.
“That’s what the community was asking for, Asian cuisine,” Nam Lovato said. “It’s been busy. It’s comfortable.”
With all the events, newsletters and a determined focus on local businesses, La Tienda has 100 percent occupancy.
“We are going to be about building community,” Allison said. “It created unbelievable loyalty.”
