‘Tis the season to remodel the Santa Fe and New Mexico ballrooms at La Fonda on the Plaza.
These smaller ballrooms directly behind La Plazuela restaurant were shut down in early November to replace roughly 40-year-old sound, lighting and ventilation systems, general manager Rik Blyth said.
The ballrooms will reopen Dec. 14-15 to stage the Winter Indian Market.
After the market, the 1,275-square-foot Santa Fe Room will close again until the third week of January for extensive renovations that will take out the tile flooring and replace it with reclaimed maple flooring laid in a chevron pattern. The walls will be refinished and more historic décor will be installed.
“This is our most historic space,” Blyth said. “We’re taking the Santa Fe Room back to where it was in the 1920s and 1930s. The Saltillo tile floor was laid in the 1960s or '70s.”
The $500,000 project is the latest phase of renovations since Cienda Partners acquired La Fonda in 2014.
The lobby was renovated in 2015, and nearly all the rooms received major renovations in 2015-16. The 6,560-square-foot Lumpkins Ballroom was refreshed in 2018 with new carpet, lighting, artwork, sound system and refinished wall plaster.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.