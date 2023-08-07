La Fonda on the Plaza this week unveiled a new La Fonda Foundation with the aim of improving the prospects of hourly workers.

The foundation will start working with La Fonda’s 280 hourly workers, but the ambition is to assist workers at other hotels, restaurants and, ultimately, retail and any other hourly workers, La Fonda chairwoman Jenny Kimball said.

The foundation launched with $500,000 raised from La Fonda on the Plaza and the hotel’s ownership group, Cienda Partners, but Kimball said the dollar amount is not stopping there. La Fonda owners are pledging $500,000 a year for five years, and community fundraising will build the fund.

