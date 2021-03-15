La Fonda on the Plaza is taking advantage of the 60 percent maximum allowed occupancy to renovate the 15 terrace suites at the top level of the hotel.
“It was very dated,” general manager Rik Blyth said. “[They] were not renovated since they were built in the 1990s.”
The bathrooms have been gutted since work started after the building permit was issued Feb. 19. New showers, toilets and sinks will be installed, and the furniture in the suites will be replaced, he said.
Until now, terrace-level guests checked in at the front desk. Once the terrace level reopens in mid-June, guests will check in at the terrace-level concierge.
La Fonda also is adding free breakfast and afternoon hors d’oeuvres and cocktails for terrace-level guests, Blyth said.
The project is valued at $1.1 million, according to the building permit.
