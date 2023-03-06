La Fonda on the Plaza is getting into the short-term rental business.

On Feb. 28, the iconic hotel started posting Santuario by La Fonda on its website. This is a collection of 26 short-term units in four downtown locations owned by AdobeStar Properties.

AdobeStar until now had operated the short-term rentals, but recently, owners Marc Bertram and Andy Duettra approached La Fonda to take over management of these properties.