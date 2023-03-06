La Fonda on the Plaza is getting into the short-term rental business.
On Feb. 28, the iconic hotel started posting Santuario by La Fonda on its website. This is a collection of 26 short-term units in four downtown locations owned by AdobeStar Properties.
AdobeStar until now had operated the short-term rentals, but recently, owners Marc Bertram and Andy Duettra approached La Fonda to take over management of these properties.
They are:
Agua Fria Historic Compound, five casitas a block from the Guadulupe Church at 548 Agua Fría St.
Delgado Compound, 10 units one block from Canyon Road at 110 Delgado St.
The Lincoln, eight units across from City Hall at 154 W. Marcy St.
Water Street Residences, three units,across from Market Steer Steakhouse at 121 West Water St.
La Fonda has been looking beyond its 100-year-old San Francisco Street hotel for a year. In January 2022, La Fonda bought the Old Santa Fe Inn at Montezuma Avenue and Galisteo Street/Cerrillos Road to serve as additional and lower-priced accommodations for large groups.
“Old Santa Fe Inn exceeded our expectations the entire year,” La Fonda Vice President and General Manager Rik Blyth said. “We’re not trying to be all things to all people, but we have had such success with Old Santa Fe Inn.”
Often, the 180 rooms at La Fonda are not enough for wedding parties, business groups or government groups — or not everybody in these parties can or wants to pay La Fonda room rates, Blyth noted.
“We have wedding coordinator research that a lot are renting Airbnbs,” Blyth said. “When AdobeStar reached out to La Fonda, we walked through the units and looked at their Airbnb ratings and VRBO ratings.”
Blyth said Duettra is a longtime friend of Barry Hancock, founding partner at Cienda Partners, which owns La Fonda on the Plaza.
Major hotel chains all have vacation rental components.
“It’s a wave of the future,” Blyth said.
The future is now for La Fonda and for AdobeStar, which continues to own the properties, with La Fonda the management partner.
“After 20 years of operating a successful family business, the Bertram and Duettra families are shifting our focus to other projects,” Duettra said in a news release. “Santuario by La Fonda is a management partner with intimate knowledge of the Santa Fe travel market and a proven record of respect for the city’s traditions, culture and authenticity.”
Duettra did not respond to a phone message from The New Mexican.
“We’re going to bring you business you haven’t had before,” Blyth reasoned with AdobeStar.
The group business will be new for these short-term rentals, he said.
The settings for these short-term rentals vary widely, from casitas to units in a five-story building. They measure 340 to 2,440 square feet with one to three bedrooms.
Room rates vary widely from less than $200 per night in early April to around $900 per night in mid-August. Required fees include a cleaning fee and 4.5% processing fee. Taxes can add several hundred dollars, and there is a minimum three-night stay.
Blyth characterizes the target room rate as $500 per bedroom per night with variations up and down, depending on events and time of year. The units include fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, spa tubs, washers and dryers, outdoor space and private balconies.
La Fonda has a year as owner of the Old Santa Fe Inn, which the Barker real estate family created in 2003 out of an office building. Just like AdobeStar, the Barkers had shifting priorities and sent a broker to La Fonda.
That acquisition included a neighboring office the Albuquerque Journal had used as its Santa Fe bureau. Blyth said the Old Santa Fe Inn was in good shape and needed few upgrades, though the lobby and restaurant were renovated.
La Fonda is now converting the former Journal space into four rooms with kitchenettes. La Fonda wasn’t seeking short-term rentals, but now that AdobeStar is in the portfolio, Blyth said it all makes sense.
“That is sort of the missing piece of the pie,” Blyth said.