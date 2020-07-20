Now that the economy is kick-starting again, we are faced with production ramping back up: Customers need their things shipped now!
The grace period for COVID-19 delays seems to have passed, and suddenly there’s demand. But wait — aren’t there more COVID-19 cases now than ever before?
There’s a balance that we are trying to strike for our companies — between productivity and safety. We think about those risks daily, continuing distancing, masks and cleaning regimens.
“Back to work” means that suddenly, after a pause and patience, expectations are that we catch up with the backlog, get projects completed. We have gone from almost no expectations at the beginning of the pandemic to suddenly a requirement for 150 percent productivity.
We are exhausted. This is also because we are growing: New things are showing up with similar urgency. We have fit in two rush jobs in the last couple of weeks and new pitch opportunities, and that’s great, but we are all a little frayed.
Looking toward September, it might be that I can try a staycation — in a small business, it’s never really possible to switch off. With careful planning, it might be possible to change pace for a while.
It might be that I can focus on one of the back burner projects, like the book on energy technology commercialization that is well behind schedule, put on hold during COVID-19 while we deal with cash-flow anxieties.
With little downtime, morale and mood seem to be the main issues now: Minor irritations become major ones. There have been days of colleagues being testy in the workplace, particularly when the air conditioning failed during the hottest week of the year.
We are doing our best, but sometimes forget that mood is influenced by diet, exercise and sleep — and by taking time to look after ourselves. And air conditioning.
At home, there are anxieties about school, education and reopening, knowing the number of cases is increasing in Santa Fe County at an exponential rate. While we have confidence in the teachers and local government to get it right and adapt to circumstance, it is a constant worry and subject of conversations with Mrs. W.
We have invested in more computing power for the eldest: The current measure of an increase in quality of life is in terms of CPU speed, so he can do things with less “lag” (the “internet bottleneck” addressed last month).
The youngest turned 6 last week, and he got a headset with a microphone so he can communicate online better. I am raising two gamers: That’s OK — Mrs. W. used to be a gamer, too, and published literary essays about gaming, so it fits.
In the evenings we read to our boys — there is at least one healthy routine — and perhaps the rest of the day can be brought into consistency with that routine. Consciously adding a few minutes each day of healthy routines, connectivity and mindfulness, we can pave a path back to a healthy life.
