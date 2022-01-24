Kenny’s on the Plaza jewelry shop at Old Santa Fe Trail and San Francisco Street was boarded up in mid-January for remodeling, with a reopening expected Feb. 20.
The Southwest jewelry store will get new hardwood flooring, cases and cabinets, and track lighting will be replaced with LED lighting, manager Mark Suleiman said.
Suleiman owns Diva Diamonds and Jewels a few doors down and Maya Gallery in the former space of Simply Southwest Trading Post, which he had managed before remodeling it into Maya last year. He also manages Maverick’s of Santa Fe and Gold House.
Suleiman had previously remodeled Diva Diamonds in 2019, and he had plans to remodel Kenny’s since opening the shop about three years ago.
