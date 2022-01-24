Roots & Leaves Kavas & Teas opened Jan. 10 in the former location of Pooch Pantry Bakery & Boutique at the three-story mixed-use building at 301 N. Guadalupe St.
The 1,900-square-foot Santa Fe kava bar is the fourth for the Colorado-based operation that launched in July with two Fort Collins lounges, followed a month later by one in Longmont.
“The owner has some ties here and felt that Santa Fe needed one,” manager A.J. Haney said.
The owner is Tobin Osteen, who also owns Vermilion Construction in Longmont.
Kava is a nonalcoholic, South Pacific islands drink made from the crushed root of the kava plant, which is in the pepper family and has a mild intoxicating or sedative effect. Kava is regarded as a dietary supplement, and Roots & Leaves patrons must be at least 18 years old, Haney said.
Roots & Leaves has 15 flavors that can be added to three base teas — red, white and green. The kava bar also serves three premium teas, 16 exotic teas from around the world and has three specialty kavas, Haney said.
“Most of our teas have a kick,” he said.
Roots & Leaves is open from noon to midnight. Lingering is welcomed.
“At a kava bar, you walk in and say you’re going to stay for a half-hour, and then you realize it’s been three hours: ‘I gotta go,’ ” Haney said. “Kava bars are a time warp.”
