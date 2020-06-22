The old unemployment routine returns in the second half of July: required job searches and no more $600 weekly bonus.
Since March 13, people who lost jobs or had hours reduced because of the coronavirus have not had to prove they were looking for jobs while receiving unemployment benefits. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions waived the traditional unemployment requirement because so much of the business community was shut down by state public health orders.
With the state loosening many of its health restrictions in mid-May and most nonessential businesses reopened, Workforce Solutions will end the work search waiver July 18. After that, those receiving unemployment benefits will again have to verify at least two job searches each week.
However, the self-employed, contractors and gig workers receiving federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits do not have to do work searches.
The $600 additional weekly federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment, which allowed many who lost jobs to bring home more money than when they worked, will end July 25 — unless Congress extends the program.
