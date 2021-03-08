A fast-casual Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open by mid-April in the same building as Dion’s Pizza in the Las Soleras commercial development on Santa Fe’s southwest side.
The same franchise owners who own all eight Jersey Mike’s locations in New Mexico are expanding into Santa Fe after opening the first store in the state in 2015 on Coors Boulevard in Albuquerque.
Brothers Tom and Jeff McCollum also own about a dozen Burger Kings in New Mexico. Shane Jones is also an owner of the Santa Fe Jersey Mike’s.
New Mexico was Jersey Mike’s 38th state when the McCollums became franchisees. Now 48 states and Washington, D.C., have Jersey Mike’s shops, with Alaska and Vermont the only states without one. The Manasquan, N.J., company has 1,885 U.S. stores, with another 177 coming soon, according to the Jersey Mike’s website.
All the current New Mexico stores are in the Albuquerque metro area, with six in Albuquerque and one each in Rio Rancho and Los Lunas.
The 2020 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200 rated Jersey Mike’s the No. 1 fastest-growing sandwich chain.
