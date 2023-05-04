J.J. Abrams, the director behind 2000s television mainstays Alias and Lost and more recently the movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has a new television series called Duster in production in New Mexico.

Also, Walt Disney Pictures will film through May in and around Albuquerque on a Latino-centric reimagining of the 2014 film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Duster reunites Abrams with Josh Holloway from Lost and Greg Grunberg from Alias and an earlier Abrams creation Felicity. Rachel Hilson, Keith David and Sydney Elisabeth also star. It is being filmed in Albuquerque, Moriarty, Belen, Gallup, Sandia Pueblo and Laguna Pueblo, according to the New Mexico Film Office.

