Dallas high-end furniture and interior design store J. Douglas Design expects to open in February or March between HomeGoods and Starbucks at DeVargas Center.

The J. Douglas Design sign went up Oct. 21 for the 6,971-square-foot space, a former Office Depot remnant that HomeGoods did not claim.

“Signs never go up that quickly,” said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager for Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns DeVargas Center. “They have a really eclectic mix. Unlike anything Santa Fe has. They reached out to us.”

