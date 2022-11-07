Dallas high-end furniture and interior design store J. Douglas Design expects to open in February or March between HomeGoods and Starbucks at DeVargas Center.
The J. Douglas Design sign went up Oct. 21 for the 6,971-square-foot space, a former Office Depot remnant that HomeGoods did not claim.
“Signs never go up that quickly,” said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager for Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns DeVargas Center. “They have a really eclectic mix. Unlike anything Santa Fe has. They reached out to us.”
She noted J. Douglas Design will have parking lot and mall access.
Founder J. Douglas Bradford has had a single J. Douglas Design store since 1989 in Dallas’ Turtle Creek neighborhood, known for its high-end, high-rise residential towers just north of downtown. Bradford bought a property to retire in Santa Fe about 1 1/2 years ago. He met with a friend at Starbucks at DeVargas Center.
“The space for lease was right in front of us,” Bradford said.
Indeed, the J. Douglas website states the store will be next to Starbucks rather than HomeGoods.
Bradford estimates about 12 percent to 15 percent of his sales in Dallas are from Santa Fe. The store carries living room, dining room, bedroom, home office and home entertainment furniture, accessories, art and outdoor furnishings.
“The thing I’m noticing about Santa Fe is things are getting a lot more modern out there,” Bradford said. “You have insides with more contemporary pieces.”