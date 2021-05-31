The floodgates opened, and as everyone hoped, Santa Fe’s great audience came back.
Business is spectacular, our new staff, of which there are many, are all fitting in, and I am happy.
I’m liberal to a degree, but with the current enhanced unemployment benefits we (and most service businesses) are having trouble finding employees, even starting at $15 an hour, plus benefits.
That’s understandable, I suppose, but I see going back to a good job now as a bird in the hand, which is better than two possible job opportunities in the bush after the benefits drop in September.
With the end of the mask ordinance, we can again recognize returning guests’ faces, which in a small family inn is very important. With two-thirds of one’s face covered, one has two options: body language and muffled voices.
You can communicate through these two options, but to truly express oneself through the many feelings one experiences daily, it is only the whole face that tells the real story. Your face cannot lie, except in the rarest of people, because it is the portal into the soul.
So, like everyone in town, we are exuberant about the waning of the pandemic. I lost faith many times. The most disturbing was a Sunday just two months ago when we had no guests. It is as bad a feeling as throwing yourself a birthday party and no one comes.
It is rewarding be back at work. Work defines many of us, and it does me. At my age, I am finally learning to not immediately respond to “how are you doing” with a reference to the inn’s occupancy. Work keeps us from idle hands, and we all know where that leads.
Everything is finally opening up, too. What is Santa Fe without our restaurants, galleries, stores and museums? Our clear skies and history lift Santa Fe above all other destinations. After watching all the plants at the inn return to the life cycle with their flowers, who needs Paris in the spring time?
Without masks, I can see our older guests’ changing skin, the lines in their faces that tell so much — did this person primarily smile or frown during their lives?
I also can see through their histories and shared stories that they recognize the value of time more than the young and the importance of using every remaining grain of sand flowing away in their hourglass. These people appreciate everything Santa Fe has to offer.
In my 70s, it is a new reward as an innkeeper to actually slow down, to take the time to listen to their life stories. Slowing down is really a blessing and not a curse.
It is an opportunity to make every day count, not to just politely listen to each guest’s story but to focus and hear what they tell you about their lives. You know, the past is your prologue to the future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.