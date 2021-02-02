The Inn of the Five Graces, with 24 rooms straddling narrow De Vargas Street in downtown Santa Fe, was the highest-rated hotel in the city and state in U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings, released Tuesday.
The Inn of the Five Graces ranked No. 68 nationwide and was the only New Mexico hotel in the list of the top 75 “Best Hotels in the USA.”
The Inn of the Five Graces; Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi; and Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, outside Tesuque, ranked first, second and third, respectively, among New Mexico hotels in the magazine's listing and were the only Santa Fe properties awarded a gold badge, which signifies a hotel scored in the top 10 percent of hotels evaluated.
The Inn of the Five Graces did not respond to a request for comment on the ranking.
The 65-room Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado was named the No. 1 resort in New Mexico.
Michelle Duncan, a spokeswoman for the Four Seasons property, said, "It always goes back to our level of service and providing a personalized experience. We are very good at tailoring an experience for each person.”
U.S. News & World Report identifies top hotels by combining their reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews on Tripadvisor and hotel class ratings.
“Their methodology is great,” Duncan added. “It’s not a random decision.”
Lutz Arnhold, managing director at the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, said it has been difficult to "operate at a luxury level" during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this gold badge," Arnhold said. "With the minimum staff we have, it’s an incredible achievement to provide a luxury feeling.”
Hotel Santa Fe and Las Palomas received a silver badge, indicating a score in the top 30 percent of U.S. properties.
