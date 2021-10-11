Recent Pojoaque Gov. Joseph Talachy and three Native American partners last week opened Indigenous Arms 1680 at 17839A U.S. 285, across the highway from the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder.
Indigenous Arms is a 1,200-square-foot gun shop selling rifles, shotguns, handguns, hunting equipment and outdoor equipment, Talachy said.
The shop has four certified instructors teaching classes in conceal and carry, basic rifle, basic pistol, gun safety, women’s safety, long-range hunting and reloading.
“We opened with safety in mind,” said Talachy, who resigned as Pojoaque governor in February after six years in office and five years as lieutenant governor.
Indigenous Arms 1680 is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
