The actors’ strike has messed up Santa Fe independent filmmaker Ricky Lee’s plans.

He was set to have the world premiere Thursday of the pilot episode of his supernatural Native crime thriller show Coyo at Black Mesa Casino, with cast and crew along with state and tribal dignitaries in attendance.

“I must say that I was pretty disappointed,” Lee said in a text message Friday to The New Mexican. “My phone blew up all afternoon [last Thursday] and into the evening … trying to get a heart to tell them [the screening] was canceled. But the tribe was very understanding at the casino and look forward to welcoming us back at whenever that may be.”

