The actors’ strike has messed up Santa Fe independent filmmaker Ricky Lee’s plans.
He was set to have the world premiere Thursday of the pilot episode of his supernatural Native crime thriller show Coyo at Black Mesa Casino, with cast and crew along with state and tribal dignitaries in attendance.
“I must say that I was pretty disappointed,” Lee said in a text message Friday to The New Mexican. “My phone blew up all afternoon [last Thursday] and into the evening … trying to get a heart to tell them [the screening] was canceled. But the tribe was very understanding at the casino and look forward to welcoming us back at whenever that may be.”
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, with 160,000 members, went on strike Thursday over higher wages, better residual payments for streaming, concerns about the use of artificial intelligence and other matters. The strike shut down production and promotions of projects.
“So [Thursday] when I first got the call, [SAG-AFTRA] told me that there wasn’t a problem with [the Coyo premiere] since we are a low-budget side signatory. That we were good to go. But an hour or so later I got a call from the SAG office in Los Angeles and they said we cannot show it. We cannot have actors participating in any fashion.”
Lee and some of the show’s cast and crew first spoke with The New Mexican for this article the week before the SAG-AFTRA strike.
“[The prohibition] doesn’t include your newspaper,” Lee said Friday. “I asked him about that. Coyo Film Production cast and crew stand in solidarity with the [Writers Guild of America] and SAG-AFTRA.”
Lee has an appointment with Netflix on July 27 in New York City.
“That’s kind of up in the air,” Lee said. “If we do, it will be unofficial. Just between friends.”
Lee recently shot the Coyo pilot in 2 1/2 weeks around Santa Fe.
He thinks the chances are good his 48-minute pilot and hopefully 13 episodes eventually will be picked up by Netflix, which owns the former Albuquerque Studios. Lee has scripts for three more episodes.
“Netflix needs us,” Lee said a week before the strike. “AMC has Dark Winds [shot at Camel Rock Studios] and FX has Reservation Dogs. Netflix doesn’t have anything [Native focused]. I have very high optimism. Not too many people have their foot in the door.”
Lee himself is Lakota and Cree originally from Wichita, Kan., but since 1991 he has mostly lived in Santa Fe.
“Because I’m an artist, a painter and sculptor,” he said. “This is probably the first time for there to be an all-Native TV series.”
But Lee is also a film producer, director and actor, performing all three chores in Coyo.
“Coyo is the biggest thing I’ve produced,” said Lee, whose career dates to the 1980s.
Lee’s biggest appearance in film was as Wasco in Apache Junction in 2021. He was also a medicine man in Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6 in 2015, and he appeared as a scout in the 2016 The Magnificent Seven.
Coyo is short for coyote and the name of the Native detective played by actor Jon Riggz. A Navajo originally from Kayenta, Ariz., Riggz has lived in the Albuquerque area for six years, moving to Rio Rancho from Phoenix for the acting opportunities.
Coyo is a down-and-out reservation cop who has supernatural powers as a shape-shifter to become a coyote to solve crimes. Riggz has been most active in acting the last three years, also appearing in his first “multimillion-dollar film” with Lou Diamond Phillips in Mad Eagle, which was shot in Las Cruces but doesn’t have a release date yet.
Just a few years ago, Lee’s nearly all-Native cast and crew production likely would not have gotten attention from Netflix. In those last few years, New Mexico has emerged as an equal to alternative filmmaking meccas such as Georgia; Vancouver, British Columbia; and even primary film centers Los Angeles and New York.
And Coyo‘s producers have had front-row seats for New Mexico’s and Santa Fe’s evolution into prime film production centers.
“You see all the people from Georgia and L.A. moving here,” Lee said. “When you see that, we are doing something right.”
The major film production facilities are in Albuquerque, but Santa Fe does have soundstages at Santa Fe Studios, Greer Garson Studios, Camel Rock Studios and the new Santa Fe Midtown Studios at the former Shellaberger Tennis Center.
“Sets are hard to find in L.A.,” said Julian Marquez, one of the producers, a Santa Fe native and former owner of the Swiss Bistro & Bakery. “We have all this open space. They don’t have to build a set. The infrastructure is here now. It’s absolutely incredible. They can go to so many different locations. Everything they need is already here.”
Small independent films typically don’t use soundstages. Coyo was filmed entirely in Santa Fe — on the street, at the former juvenile detention center, at Joe’s Dining and Lulu’s Chinese Cuisine, and at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.
“It is not just growing; it has so much potential,” said actress and producer Carmen Dahlman, a native of Mérida in the Yucatán Peninsula who moved to Albuquerque in 2005. “We have so much talent.”
Dahlman, who is Mayan, Tarahumara and Apache, started in dancing but became an actor in 2010 beginning with a national advertisement for Walmart. She appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul and, like Lee, in The Ridiculous 6. She is founder and owner of High Desert Screening, a one-day Albuquerque film festival.
Los Angeles filmmakers are largely hiring New Mexico crews as well as secondary actors.
“From a lot of friends [in New Mexico] I have in the film industry, they have a lot more opportunities,” Riggz said. “[L.A. filmmakers] try to help the talent a lot more. They are making it more comfortable for local talent to be on set.”
Lee, Marquez and the film’s other producers are confident enough in their Native filmmaking that they are opening a Coyo Productions LLC office in Santa Fe. A next project is already in mind, a film Lee is calling Midnight Shanghai about the Chinese building the railroad in New Mexico.
Producers largely are the financing arm of a film or, as Marquez puts it: “I’m supplying the fuel, [Lee is] driving the train.”
Prior to Coyo, Lee last year produced and directed the short film Whispers in the Wind in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., with a Native cast and crew. It has played at a half-dozen film festivals, and Lee is trying to distribute the film, co-produced with the National Indian Gaming Association, to as many tribes as he can.
Marquez sees promise in investing in Lee’s efforts.
“It’s a prime opportunity to come in early,” Marquez said. “The number of actors here is incredible. This is a tourist town. It’s become a heavy movie town.”
What matters most to Lee and the crew and actors is the Coyo roster is nearly entirely Native American.
“First off,” Lee said, “the idea of bringing more Natives into film is for us to have a place in the film industry. We’re not just telling a story; we’re telling a story of our own lives.”