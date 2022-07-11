Susan Barrett is opening Mountain Sage Medico, an independent nurse practitioner office, Friday at 1660 Old Pecos Trail, Suite G.

“It will be a chronic care management office, and I can do some primary care and geriatrics,” Barrett said.

For the past 10 years, Barrett has been a nurse practitioner in geriatrics at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and at Santa Fe Rheumatology. She has been a nurse practitioner since 1994.

“Folks came to me and said, 'Can you open your own office?' So I did,” Barrett said.

Barrett’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with no office hours on Wednesdays.

Nurse practitioners assess, diagnose and treat patients for many primary care situations, Barrett said.

