Independent nurse practitioner office opens on Old Pecos Trail By Teya Vitu Jul 11, 2022 Susan Barrett is opening Mountain Sage Medico, an independent nurse practitioner office, Friday at 1660 Old Pecos Trail, Suite G."It will be a chronic care management office, and I can do some primary care and geriatrics," Barrett said.For the past 10 years, Barrett has been a nurse practitioner in geriatrics at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and at Santa Fe Rheumatology. She has been a nurse practitioner since 1994."Folks came to me and said, 'Can you open your own office?' So I did," Barrett said.Barrett's office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with no office hours on Wednesdays.Nurse practitioners assess, diagnose and treat patients for many primary care situations, Barrett said.