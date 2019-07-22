The Santa Fe Business Incubator received a pair of state grants to assist solo entrepreneurs working at home and test out new ideas in the marketplace.
The $25,000 Solo Worker grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department allows incubator CEO Marie Longserre to provide business resources and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs who choose to work at home rather than become an incubator tenant.
“There are unique challenges for solo workers,” Longserre said. “They also need a network of solo workers and entrepreneurs to discuss common goals and challenges.”
Santa Fe was among four New Mexico business incubators to get Solo Worker funding. Longserre said she will have a solo worker program in place in the next couple months.
The Santa Fe incubator also received a $20,000 Local Economic Assistance and Job Development Support grant from the state Economic Development Department. The grant offers financial assistance for marketing, promotion and for specific job creation projects.
Longserre intends to use that funding to stage pre-incubator events to find entrepreneurs with ideas that could start a company in the incubator.
“We would work with them to validate the idea and determine if it’s something we want to move forward with,” Longserre said.