Incoming Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce CEO wants to expand group’s reach

Bridget Dixson said she has raised more than $1 million for the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and has recruited 30 percent of its members.
She launched the Women’s Leadership Luncheon three years ago, which has become an annual chamber event drawing 300 people. “A lot of chambers are doing away with chamber events because they are not lucrative,” said Dixson, 50, who is vice president of the local business organization. “Our events continue to grow.”
She has plans to continue building the chamber’s momentum.
“There are a lot of businesses on the south side that I want to bring on board,” said Dixson, who was named this week as the chamber’s incoming president and CEO.
The New Mexico native, who grew up in Albuquerque and has been living in Santa Fe for 22 years, will take over the organization’s top job Nov. 1, following the resignation of CEO Simon Brackley, who has held the position for 13 years.
Brackley said he has had Dixson pegged as his successor for at least a couple of years, and Dixson said she’s had her eye on the job for most of her nine years working at the chamber — she started in August 2010 as a travel coordinator and then progressed to membership development and event coordination.
She was named vice president in April 2016.
Since then, she and Brackley have taken a “divide and conquer” approach to what both of them call “association management” at the chamber.
Brackley has played the political game at City Hall and the state Capitol, they said, while Dixson has thrived with handling member relations and chamber operations, managing volunteers and fundraising.
“She is better at dealing with chamber members than I am,” Brackley said. “She’s really been my right arm.”
Dixson, who has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix, is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Institute of Organizational Management and the professional development program at the Western Association of Chamber Executives, both three-year programs that prepare students for leadership positions with chamber organizations.
She and husband David Dixson, who works at Los Alamos National Laboratory, have two daughters. Cierra attends New Mexico State University, and Paris is a student at St. Michael’s High School.
Bridget Dixson attended a women’s business conference Wednesday at the Scottish Rite Center organized by the Santa Fe chapter of the Service Corps of Retired Executives.
“I think women in the community have so much to offer,” she said in a brief interview. “We have many women entrepreneurs.”
The theme of this year’s chamber Women’s Leadership Luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 16, also is women’s entrepreneurship, she said.
Kate Kennedy, operations manager at Security Asset Solutions, a local businesswoman who made an unsuccessful run for a Santa Fe City Council seat in 2016, lauded Dixson.
“Bridget’s dedication to the Chamber of Commerce and the business development of Santa Fe is unparalleled,” Kennedy said Wednesday. “Her unique ability to empower and support women in business is inspirational, and I look forward to working with her in the future.”
Dixson said that when she steps into her new position, she plans to follow the path set by Brackley to support the local business community.
She declined to discuss in detail any changes she is considering. But she did leave one hint: “I definitely want more inclusiveness,” Dixson said.