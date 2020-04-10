The city of Santa Fe is altering course on an order that banned reusable grocery bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After an emergency order issued Monday prohibited customers at grocery stores and supermarkets from using bags from home, Mayor Alan Webber issued an exception Friday that allows use of such bags but lists necessary precautions for shoppers and staff.
Stores now may allow customers to bring in reusable bags, but they must prohibit staff from handling the bags; customers using their own bags must also pack them with purchases. Stores must also clean and disinfect surfaces that come into contact with reusable bags, and must disinfect shopping carts between customers, must prohibit reusable bags from surfaces other than carts and checkout areas, and must remind customers to wash bags between uses.
"This exception is consistent with the city’s goal of waste reduction while providing protections for store staff," Webber said in a news release.
Ban reusable bags at self checkout stations. Who is going to clean those?
Forcing over burdened stores to jump through more hoops. Only in Santa Fe.
Good. And instead of all this difficult and rather impractical washing of bags, surfaces and shopping carts, how about just telling customers and employees to wash their hands, and any food (like produce) that might not have been in a bag? The mayor has some misguided notions about how the virus is being transmitted.
I don't see that the mayor's idea about transmissibility is "misguided." Coronavirus can persist on solid surfaces for up to 72 hours. If you are infected, and you sneezed or even breathed on your reusable bag, then you bring it into the store, any surface it touches could be contaminated. Is the risk relatively small? Yes. Is it zero? NO. If we're going to beat this, we all have to do everything possible. I think her original call for NO reusable bags was right. The environmental impact is temporary and pales in comparison to the other costs if we don't get this under control.
