Santa Fe startup iBeam Materials has successfully demonstrated its ability to produce high-performance transistors on thin, flexible and rollable metal foil, the company said.
The transistors can be used for microLED displays incorporated in such things as power conversion systems for electric cars and solar power systems, said Julian Osinski, iBeam’s vice president of product technology.
The company earlier developed a process for making high-brightness, high-efficiency LEDs on metal foil. The iBeam LEDs and transistors can be integrated side by side on metal foil to make microLED displays.
An early stage spinoff company from Los Alamos National Laboratory that was launched in 2011, iBeam has seven employees. In 2019, it received an unspecified investment from Samsung Ventures.
“We are looking for more funding,” Osinski said. “We need to make prototypes. We need to line up customers. [The transistor] adds another tool to our technology portfolio.”
The company expects to have its technology available for large-scale manufacturing by 2022, he said.
