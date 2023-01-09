The check came in the mail a week ago. Fifteen-thousand dollars. From Hugh Jackman. The Hugh Jackman. The Music Man, now on Broadway. Wolverine some years back.
New Mexico Actors Lab founder and Managing Director Robert Benedetti was surprised, but he wasn’t surprised.
The big surprise came about six months ago.
“Hugh Jackman called me at home,” Benedetti recalled. “He got my home phone from a mutual friend in Australia.”
Benedetti had never talked to or met Jackman in his 50 years in show business, where he has worked with, taught and known many celebrities, among them Ted Danson, who has lived in Santa Fe.
“I was blown away,” Benedetti said. “He was simply interested to thank me for the book I wrote that he studied while in college. After 30 years in the business, he said he believed in everything that was in my book.”
Benedetti first wrote The Actor at Work in 1969 at age 30 while a graduate student at Indiana University. The book has never gone out of print, and the 11th edition came out in December with a foreword by Jackman that, in part, said the book “has been my companion for nearly 30 years in this business and I consider it to be the greatest foundation any actor could have.”
“I had never had a student call me to thank me,” Benedetti said. “We struck up a correspondence by phone and email. In one of our correspondences, I mentioned I was 83, that our theater was in a watershed moment.”
New Mexico Actors Lab took over the lease on Nov. 1, 2020, from the International Shakespeare Center of what was known as the Swan Theater and earlier The Adobe Rose on Parkway Drive and now is called The Lab Theater. The lab intends to renew the lease for five years in October.
Benedetti is also building a $200,000 endowment, for which he has raised $150,000.
“I just told [Jackman] the annual budget was creeping up to $200,000,” Benedetti said. “I didn’t ask him for any specific amount or even specifically ask for a donation.”
Jackman’s $15,000 grant will be used as a challenge grant to raise the final $50,000 for the endowment, Benedetti said.
“To know in advance you can cover your expenses is tremendously freeing,” Benedetti said. “It takes the pressure off and allows us to keep focusing on our creative mission. Our budget is growing exponentially [with inflation and expanding from three and four plays a year to five plays]. It’s a whole different mindset knowing if you had to you could give the whole season away.
“We will remain completely free in our selection of material. We try to pick plays that will develop and challenge actors in our extended family.”
Benedetti launched New Mexico Actors Lab in 2012 as a retirement project with Nicholas Ballas and Jonathan Richards. They first produced a series of programs called Shakescenes. The first theater production in 2014 was A.R. Gurney‘s Sylvia at the Santa Fe Playhouse.
New Mexico Actors Lab incorporated in 2016 and spent the first four summers at Teatro Paraguas before the pandemic shut everything down. The group reemerged in The Lab Theater.
Benedetti’s focus throughout his film and theater career has been works tackling social justice. The subject led to his two Emmy Awards as executive producer of Miss Evers’ Boys in 1997 and A Lesson Before Dying in 1999.
His relentless commitment to social justice led him and his wife, Joan, to retire from Santa Monica, Calif., to Santa Fe in 2009.
“It became more and more difficult to get those types of stories made,” Benedetti said. “I kind of gave up on the business at the time.”
He had secured a tenured position at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for which he commuted from Santa Monica, but drastic budget cuts quickly kicked him to the curb. They wanted out of the Los Angeles metroplex.
Boulder, Colo., and Santa Fe were the options. Benedetti had directed eight plays at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival from 1967 to 1991, and the Benedettis had stayed at Ted Danson’s Santa Fe home a number of times over the years.
“Boulder had changed so much,” Benedetti said. “We wanted to be in a town big enough to to have a rich cultural scene but not big enough to have all the problems we had in L.A.”
Danson had been a student of Benedetti’s, as he was dean of theater at the California Institute of the Arts from 1974 to 1982. That led to Benedetti heading up Danson’s production company for five years during the Cheers years and also appearing in one episode of Cheers. Benedetti also had one-episode appearances in The Bionic Woman, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Newhart and Hill Street Blues, and he appeared in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.
Before this, his work was in the realm of academia as chairman of the acting program at the Yale School of Drama from 1969 to 1972 and the California Institute of the Arts stint. But even before that, he wrote The Actor at Work.
“I was teaching a freshman acting class at Indiana University,” Benedetti reminisced. “Oscar Brockett saw me teach and said, ‘You ought to write that stuff down.’ ”
Brockett, who became a renowned theater historian, at that time was on the Indiana University faculty and was speech and drama editor at publisher Prentice Hall. Benedetti said Brockett paved the way for The Actor at Work to be published.
Benedetti notes the book over the decades has passed to eight publishers — but always stayed in print.
And Hugh Jackman read it decades ago — and now thanked the author for his insights.