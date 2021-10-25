Santa Fe residential air conditioning and heating installation firm Hubbell Electro-Mechanical was named the 2021 Dealer of the Year for Mitsubishi Electric Trane’ s Southwest Business Unit.
Hubbell was chosen from more than 900 Mitsubishi Electric Trane dealers in New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Hubbell President John Onstad said the company was also dealer of the year in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s our market penetration more than anything else,” Onstad said. “I’ve really dedicated myself to the product. I believe it’s the best product on the market.”
Mitsubishi Electric Trane produces heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology, and Hubbell has been a dealer since 2013. Onstad believes Hubbell Electro-Mechanical has a 30 percent market share of installing HVAC units in a 60-mile radius of Santa Fe.
Hubbell has about 10 installers and four office and sales staff.
