In addition to poor financial literacy, I’m convinced that many bad money habits and unhealthy financial decisions originate from unprocessed trauma. This certainly rings true for some of my financial mistakes and those of my family members.

As a result, most self-help books on finance are stuffed with useful information yet fail to produce the lifestyle transformations needed to build wealth or use it productively.

For example, one of my relatives is in a downward spiral of poor money decisions, living paycheck to paycheck on the edge of a swamp near a homeless encampment. Paying his bills is a struggle because all his money goes to cigarettes, lottery tickets and the next consumeristic fix of useless knick-knacks which stuff his ramshackle home.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.

