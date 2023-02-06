Owning your own business is often the hallmark of a capitalist. Visionary founders of companies created all the great fortunes of the world.

The best companies also solve a problem. That is why we willingly give them our money. They are not inherently evil, and they are not the enemy some make them out to be.

For all the many flaws of capitalism, at their best, companies are suffering-prevention machines. Invent a new blockbuster drug, a productivity app or a better mattress, and you’ve found a way to make money and solve a problem for people. That problem could even be where to find a good cup of coffee.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.

