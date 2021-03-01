The Low ‘n Slow Lowrider Bar at Hotel Chimayó reopened Thursday with Albuquerque-based HAWT Pizza on board serving wood-fired, neo-Neapolitan pizza.
HAWT Pizza opened last year in the Sawmill Market food hall in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District adjacent to Old Town.
“From what we hear, locals love our location in Sawmill Market, and we are certain they are going to love our second location even more,” HAWT Pizza owner Felicia Meyer said in a news release.
HAWT, pronounced “hot,” is short for Have a Wonderful Time. It has staff at Low ‘n Slow to make the pizza, including the Pizza Chimayó, available only at Low ‘n Slow, made with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, Boar’s Head bacon, wood-fired chicken, red chile crema and arugula.
