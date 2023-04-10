HoneyMoon Brewery is going on the road with its bottled kombucha.

Until now, the Santa Fe hard kombucha maker has been limited to selling at its 907 W. Alameda St. brewery/taproom, where about two-thirds of the beverage is sold, and at Whole Foods locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

As of March 29, HoneyMoon’s kombucha is being distributed in Northern New Mexico by the Albuquerque division of Wyoming-based Admiral Beverage.

