Head brewer Bill Rolland fills kegs with hard kombucha last week at HoneyMoon Brewery’s taproom in Santa Fe. HoneyMoon just agreed to a deal with Admiral Beverage to distribute kombucha across Northern New Mexico.
HoneyMoon Brewery is going on the road with its bottled kombucha.
Until now, the Santa Fe hard kombucha maker has been limited to selling at its 907 W. Alameda St. brewery/taproom, where about two-thirds of the beverage is sold, and at Whole Foods locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
As of March 29, HoneyMoon’s kombucha is being distributed in Northern New Mexico by the Albuquerque division of Wyoming-based Admiral Beverage.
“This was a market test,” majority owner Ayla Bystrom-Williams said about the taproom she opened at the end of 2018.
Bystrom-Williams said she expects the Admiral partnership to ramp up hard kombucha production from 250 bottles a month to 2,400 bottles a month within the next few weeks.
“We’d love to be out of state by the end of the year,” she said. “We definitely want to reach Denver, Texas and Arizona as quickly as possible.”
For now, Admiral will distribute HoneyMoon kombucha in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Taos and around the Enchanted Circle. Admiral, primarily a beer distributer, has only one refrigerated van for Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with which it serves the above cities with kombucha from other states and other nonalcoholic drinks.
“HoneyMoon Brewery is our first local kombucha,” said Matt Wiseley, general manager at Admiral Beverage in Albuquerque. “We know the most opportunity to sell HoneyMoon is in those cities.”
Admiral Beverage also operates in Wyoming, Utah, Montana, South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
“If this got a lot of traction and there is a good way for transporting, distributing in other states is something we would consider but probably way down the road,” Wiseley said.
Kombucha is fermented, sweetened tea processed with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, known in the trade as a SCOBY. About 90% of kombucha is considered nonalcoholic with a legal limit of one-half of 1% alcohol.
But hard kombucha with a higher alcohol content has been catching on.
Kombucha falls in line with wine and beer as all three date to antiquity, but all three have grown exponentially in the 21st century, with Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Kombucha Brewers International representing some 300 kombucha brewers.
Kombucha, however, has experienced a hiccup in the past year or two with supply chain issues and stores reducing shelf space for kombucha, said Hannah Crum, co-founder and president of Kombucha Brewers International.
“We’ve seen contraction in our industry [with supply chain issues and inflation],” Crum said. “People are figuring out how to stay alive. I do still think we have a strong trend for these beverages.”
But HoneyMoon’s expansion encourages Crum. “It speaks to the quality of their product,” she said.
Bystrom-Williams’ early days with HoneyMoon Brewery from 2014-16 sound more like a tech startup.
She launched HoneyMoon in 2014 in an abandoned artist warehouse in Madrid. Bystrom-Williams in 2015 received a New Mexico Small Business Assistance grant from Los Alamos National Laboratory that paired her with a LANL microbiologist and bio-organic chemist to develop a unique craft brew using kombucha fermentation techniques.
In 2016, HoneyMoon’s kombucha won the Southwestern regional competition through the Miller Lite Tap the Future contest hosted by Shark Tank investor Daymond John.
Bystrom-Williams’ minority business partners are James Hill, Angelo Orona and Jesse Hiott, co-owners of Prime Lines, a Rio Rancho draft beer system installation, maintenance and cleaning company, and the business accelerator ABQid/CNM Ingenuity.
“By 2024, we want to be doing 10,000 bottles a month,” Bystrom-Williams said. “We have four employees. By 2024, we want to add 10 to 15 employees.”
For now, Bystrom-Williams can do all her brewing at the Alameda taproom. “We are actively trying to find a facility in Albuquerque to go regional,” she said.
She is seeking to raise $3 million from investors to spur this growth. Like many other kombucha makers, HoneyMoon’s growth slowed during the pandemic.
“It took all of 2022 to gauge post-pandemic life,” she said. “Finally in 2023, we are able to double capacity. We realize our product is very popular.”