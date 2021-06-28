Santa Fe affordable housing builder and lender Homewise estimates it will be able to issue 15 to 20 additional home loans to low-income families with a $1.8 million grant recently awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The grant comes from the Community Development Financial Institutions' Rapid Response Program, which disburses funds rapidly to address the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“They have never quite offered anything like this before,” Homewise marketing director Rob Morlino said. “This is quite special.”
The loans can finance home purchases, home improvements or home-refinancing loans for low-income households. The Rapid Response program is new, but Homewise last year did get a $620,000 CDFI grant, Morlino said.
He said Homewise helped finance 600 home purchases for low-income families in Santa Fe and Albuquerque last year.
“With the economy the way it is and the housing market the way it is, [the Rapid Response grant] just bolsters our ability to serve the community so 20 more families can pass on generational wealth,” Morlino said.
