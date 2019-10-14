HomeGoods slated for fall 2020 opening at DeVargas
A year after HomeGoods was first announced for DeVargas Center, tenant improvements have started for the off-price home goods retailer.
Nevertheless, the store opening is not expected for another year.
The HomeGoods fence sign went up the last week of September, the same time demolition work began in the former Office Depot site, said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager at Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns the mall near downtown Santa Fe.
But the store won’t open until early fall 2020 because HomeGoods prefers to open stores either in spring or fall and construction won’t be completed by spring, Fitzgerald said.
HomeGoods describes itself as “by far the largest off-price, home fashions retailer in the U.S.,” with 749 stores in June. HomeGoods, established in 1992, offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting and decorative accessories, plus a gourmet food departments, according to the 2019 annual report by its parent company, TJX Companies.
HomeGoods has two stores in Albuquerque.
HomeGoods gives DeVargas a retail anchor store at a mall dominated by local stores, grocery stores recently opened a bowling center.
“I love my local businesses,” Fitzgerald said. “At the same time, you do need an anchor. We are grocery anchored. Having a retail anchor is important.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.