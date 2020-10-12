The exterior façade for the new HomeGoods store is getting its finishing touches at the DeVargas Center, but there will be no fall opening as originally planned, mall management confirmed.
“We’re delaying the opening,” said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager for Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns the downtown mall. “We’re not making it for fall. It’s going to be spring, probably March 3.”
DeVargas exterior work is ahead of HomeGoods tenant improvements, she said.
“That’s just our stuff,” Fitzgerald said of the façade work. “They have to do their stuff [inside]. There is still a lot of things they need to do, and it requires [city] permitting.”
HomeGoods replaces the Office Depot that moved to the other side of DeVargas Center in July 2019. HomeGoods was first announced for DeVargas in October 2018, and demolition work inside started in October 2019.
HomeGoods describes itself as “by far the largest off-price, home fashions retailer in the U.S.” with 818 stores and two in New Mexico, both in Albuquerque. HomeGoods, established in 1992, offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids and gourmet food departments, according to the 2019 annual report by its parent company, TJX Companies.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.