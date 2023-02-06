Holmes Elite Driving Academy driving school for teens opened New Year’s week within the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte’s The Club Teen Center at Santa Fe Place mall.

The 30-hour, 10-day course certifies students 15 to 18 for a driver’s permit, said Patrick Holmes, owner of the driving school.

The course follows a 16-chapter curriculum that tackles graduated driver's license requirements as well as driving space and visibility issues.

