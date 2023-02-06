Holmes Elite Driving Academy opens at Santa Fe Place teen center By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holmes Elite Driving Academy driving school for teens opened New Year’s week within the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte’s The Club Teen Center at Santa Fe Place mall.The 30-hour, 10-day course certifies students 15 to 18 for a driver’s permit, said Patrick Holmes, owner of the driving school.The course follows a 16-chapter curriculum that tackles graduated driver's license requirements as well as driving space and visibility issues.Holmes said the academy is certified through the Transportation Safety Division of the New Mexico Department of Transportation.Holmes’ grandfather, John Marquez, is the lead instructor. Both previously trained drivers for UPS — Marquez for 35 years, Holmes said.“The No. 1 thing with teens is their cellphones and distraction,” Holmes said. “It’s more a lack of knowledge. They don’t really know.”The first class was taught New Year’s week, with the second class underway. The original $400 cost has been reduced to $350. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHummingbird Music Camp's deceased music teacher a suspect in sex crimesPublic Education official resigns amid concerns from advocates, parents of disabled kidsAlbuquerque sting puts a dent in 'organized retail crime'Four Santa Fe city councilors pitch proposal to rebuild Plaza obeliskGrown-ups need more manners, local 9-year-old's science fair project findsSanta Fe police, city sued over 'extremely intoxicated' woman's deathDementia diagnoses on the rise in New MexicoEvent organizers hope to create Santa Fe winter traditionN.M. ghost town's twin mining disasters still echo a century laterMan escapes police custody after car chase Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Notes from the North Capital sends three girls to state wrestling championships Ringside Seat Think tank hopes to turn up heat on school boards Phill Casaus The challenge for the archdiocese: Looking forward, but never forgetting Building Santa Fe Roads to bad land-use ideas paved with good intentions