Daisy’s Holistic Health opened in April in Century Plaza at Cerrillos and Rodeo roads to encourage customers to achieve health and wellness through natural products.
Owner Christine Cook had expected to open in March 2020, but the pandemic delayed her plans for a year. She carries organic dietary supplements and organic herbs and spices.
She said she learned about holistic health as a corporate fundraiser for a biotechnology firm. She said she consults with customers to find natural solutions for ailments.
“OK, let’s figure this out. Let’s get you better through the natural supplement route,” Cook said.
She named the store after her grandmother and great-grandmother, both named Daisy.
