Hinterland Gallery had its debut opening Friday at artist John Barker’s longtime JoBar Studios location at 818 Camino Sierra Vista, between Railyard Park and St. Francis Drive — or, in the words of gallery director Grady Gordon, “a very short walk from SITE Santa Fe.”
Hinterland opened with Immemorial, a show featuring 24 artists, including Barker and artist Gordon. The show continues through Dec. 15.
“It deals with familiar art types but re-created in a new contemporary sense,” Gordon said.
Along with being an artist, Barker is in charge of rentals at real estate firm Barker Management.
Gordon is a Santa Fe native who returned in June after living for 17 years in Oakland, Calif.
“What broke the camel’s back was me renting a basement in Oakland, a very nice basement, for $3,500 a month,” said Gordon, remembering rent of $800 in his early days in Oakland.
Barker is managing the unit where Gordon lives now. The two artists got to talking.
“Let’s start something new,” Barker suggested to Gordon.
“I just came here to do my art full time,” Gordon said. “The gallery just fell into my lap.”
Hinterland is open by appointment, which can be made at hinterlandgallery.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.