If you thought gasoline prices were sky-high for Thanksgiving weekend, you are correct. New Mexico had the highest Thanksgiving fuel prices since 2012 at a median price of $3.35 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported last week.
The Santa Fe median gas price on Nov. 23 was $3.36 per gallon, a 1-cent increase from the prior week but a far cry from the $1.92 from the same week one year ago.
New Mexico’s cities are straddling the national median fuel price at $3.40. Albuquerque was below the line at $3.27, with a 4-cent drop from the prior week, while higher prices were in place in Las Cruces at $3.51, a 1-cent drop, and Farmington at $3.49, unchanged from previous week, AAA reported.
New Mexico has the 26th-lowest gasoline prices for the holiday week, with regions to the east cheaper and regions to the north and west more expensive.
Crude oil prices are dropping, but global oil production has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.
