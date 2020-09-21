Heritage Inspirations has opened a shop inside the Inn and Spa at Loretto after five years as a website operation.
Heritage Inspirations offers guided tours such as Churches of the Royal City and The City Different and other walking, cultural, artisan, glamping and UNESCO tours in the region, said company co-founder Angelisa Murray.
It has added a fleet of e-bikes for individual rental in three-hour windows and also offers e-bike tours.
The company was founded in 2015 by Murray and Heritage Hotels & Resorts owner Jim Long as the travel company for Heritage Hotels, which owns four downtown Santa Fe hotels: Hotel St. Francis, Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Hotel Chimayó de Santa Fe and Inn and Spa at Loretto, along with other hotels in Albuquerque, Taos and Las Cruces.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. A second Heritage Inspirations store is open at Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque, which is also owned by Heritage Hotels & Resorts.
