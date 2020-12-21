Heritage by Hand opened Dec. 12 in the rear corner of Sena Plaza at 125 E. Palace Ave.
The store offers handmade sustainable clothing, accessories and home products from Mexico, Panama, Chile, Laos and Haiti. Items include textiles, cushions, coasters, face masks, scarves, shawls, blankets, bed covering, ceramics, dishes, jewelry, wall hangings and recycled oil drum art.
Co-owner Hilary Kilpatric spent time in Laos helping a women’s art co-op set up a wholesale system and online business. Kilpatric said she also set up an online shop for the International Folk Art Market.
Co-owner Heidi McKinnon has worked in the museum field for 20 years with a focus on historical memory, human rights and Indigenous communities in the Americas.
Products are available online at heritagebyhand.com.
