Heaven Boutique in Madrid will close in the first week of November, 25 years after owner Linda Dunnill-Hasselbeck opened the “romantic clothing shop” that carries Russian dress and other romantic clothing, jewelry and gifts.
After launching a going-out-of-business sale in January, Dunnill-Hasselbeck found a buyer for the 1915 house Heaven has occupied in Madrid. She had a simple reason for shutting Heaven down: “Twenty-five years, that is the best answer,” she said, adding, “44 years in retail is the better answer.”
Dunnill-Hasselbeck arrived in Madrid 31 years ago to open the Java Junction coffee shop and six years later opened Heaven Boutique.
Last week's sales were at 10 percent to 40 percent off.
“Next week is a different story; the week after that is a different story,” Dunnill-Hassebeck said last week. “We have people now buying fixtures and mannequins.”
