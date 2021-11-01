Santa Fe-based HatchForm has entered into an agreement with New York City-based KiwiTech, which will assist the local strategic planning firm in developing an online platform to enable interactive planning with its clients.
Sean O’Shea launched HatchForm in 2018 at the Santa Fe Business Incubator to assist economic development organizations with their strategic planning. Until now, O’Shea has done it “the old fashioned way,” meeting with clients and ultimately producing a report.
With the online strategic planning platform developed by KiwiTech, “this enables clients to have a hand in the planning process.”
“This will be an interactive planning process from both sides, clients and HatchForm,” O’Shea said, adding that clients will be able to add data during the planning process.
KiwiTech also has offices in India and Qatar and helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, raise capital and scale their businesses.
“We have an agreement that they can purchase a 4 percent share of HatchForm for a set price,” O’Shea said.
