Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools plans to open a store in spring in Edgewood in the southwest corner of Santa Fe County.
Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,200 stores in 48 states, including 17 stores in most regions of New Mexico.
Construction has started at 5 Linnie Court in Edgewood with an opening date to be announced closer to completion, Harbor Freight Tools announced in a news release.
Along Interstate 40 east of Albuquerque, Edgewood’s population has nearly doubled in the past decade from 3,735 in 2010 to 6,174 in 2020, U.S. Census Bureau records show.
Harbor Freight Tools expects to have 25 to 30 jobs in Edgewood.
