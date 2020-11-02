Haciendas: Parade of Homes went worldwide this year as the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association had no choice but to go virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Before this year’s event, the parade was strictly old fashioned: Walk through high-end homes and check out how local builders pull out all the stops to impress one another and the public. There was no web presence.
The traditional two-weekend event was scaled back to one day live online Oct. 16, but people can continue “visiting” homes through the online presence.
The carrot to attract the 19 participating builders was a three- to four-minute video and 30 photos that the association produced with photographer Daniel Nadelbach as part of an application package.
The videos have drawn 7,600 views from 42 states and 17 countries, said Miles D. Conway, the association’s executive officer.
The online parade also has reached 24,000 people on Facebook, with 800 unique views on Instagram, he added.
“We received a bunch of people from Georgia checking out our homes,” Conway said. “People from the East Coast were saying, ‘I want this home.’ ”
Around the world, people from the United Kingdom, Russia, Mexico, Spain, Canada, Germany, Colombia, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, Belgium, the Philippines, India, South Korea, the Netherlands and Guatemala checked out the parade.
Builder Scott Cherry, owner of Lightfoot Inc., has pushed for years for an online element to the Parade of Homes.
“This is advancing us to get our act together and get our online presence a little more cleaned up,” said Cherry, whose renovation of the Donaciano Vigil House in the Guadalupe Historic District won the parade’s Grand Hacienda prize. “With COVID, it is necessary to go virtual. I think it would be beneficial for it to be permanent.”
Conway agreed.
“When we go back to live parades, let’s do some of this,” Conway said. “The virtual complements the in-person parade rather than replaces it. You can never replace the power of human interaction.”
Conway already knows how he wants to improve the visual element for next year’s event. He wants to add Matterport 3D technology to enable visitors to click their way to specific areas of the home.
“There is room for us to deepen the virtual experience,” he said. “We will aim to do that next year.”
The virtual parade helped sell a couple of homes, too. A concept home by builder John Di Janni sold even though no dirt has been moved yet.
A 3,820-square-foot home on Monte Sereno Drive built and entered in the parade by Arch Sproul, owner of the Virginian Designer/Builder Inc., also sold.
“The owners used the photographs and video that Dan had done,” said Sproul, whose entry won energy efficiency and innovation awards for the parade’s $2 million to $2.75 million category. “That really helped. It does show a home in a way that a home is not usually seen.”
