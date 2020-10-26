Far away in Boise, Idaho, new owners of the Gyro Shack chain want to spread the nine-location Greek pita sandwich operation throughout the mountain states and eventually to states along the western shore of the Mississippi River.
Right now, all Gyro Shacks are in the Boise metro area.
The first step is to establish a cluster of eateries in the Phoenix metro-area cities of Mesa, Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler as well as in Santa Fe, said Seth Brink, company president and minority owner.
Brink is not drawn to Santa Fe by its adobe theme, art galleries, green chile or the great outdoors.
“Logistics are primary for me,” said Brink, who plans to be actively involved in franchises. “It’s a pretty easy flight to Albuquerque. Also moving out of Arizona and move over a state. Albuquerque is too big. I want to be in a 100,000 to 150,000 community. We signed an agreement with Shamrock Foods [in Phoenix] this year. It will be easy to get food to Santa Fe.”
Brink looks to initially open three Gyro Shack shops in Santa Fe. The basic Gyro Shack model is drive-thru with limited or no seating.
Brink has not committed to locations yet but is looking for either existing drive-thrus or building new shops.
“The COVID is going to bring opportunities,” he said, hinting at business closures caused by the pandemic. “If we can find a preexisting space, that would be preferred. If we were to find a location tomorrow, it would be at least a year before we open. A lot of that is predicated on finding the right [franchise] partner.”
The primary purveyors of gyros in Santa Fe are Yamas Greek Rotisserie, Pyramid Cafe and Cleopatra Cafe.
“We all do gyros,” Yamas owner Justin Salazar said. “Competition is always good. I don’t have an issue [with Gyro Shack considering Santa Fe].”
Brink has found that people in the Southwest and Midwest are much more familiar with gyros than in Idaho. Gyro Shack, though, has thrived in Boise since the first shop opened in 2009. Gyro Shack offers gyros, salads and rice bowls.
Brink and a partner bought the company in 2015 and started franchising in 2017. Boise-based serial entrepreneurs Mark Urness and Matt Jeffries, who established MyBullfrog.com that merged with Go Wireless in 2015, became the largest franchisee with four Gyro Shacks in Boise.
In March, Urness and Jeffries acquired the Gyro Shack business, with intentions to expand the brand to numerous states.
Brink said the Phoenix-area stores would be corporate owned, but Santa Fe locations will be a franchise.
“In New Mexico, we are still looking for franchise partners,” he said. “We are looking to bring on three to five franchise groups [across the mountain states] in the next year.”
Gyro Shack looks for franchisees to have at least $100,000 liquid cash and $300,000 net worth, Brink said.
“Santa Fe is much closer to where Boise was [in size] 10 years ago,” Brink said.
There are similarities between the two cities, but so far Gyro Shack has operated in the familiar region of the Pacific Northwest.
“It could be a lab for franchises in a midsize market,” Brink said. “We’ll be able to use our technology to figure out how large an area we are serving. It will help us figure out traffic patterns and customer patterns. We need to be cognizant of minor variances [in different regions]. The Santa Fe market is a great testing ground.”
Gyro Shack has built solid brand awareness in Boise over 10 years, but the company would be a new player anywhere else in the mountain states.
“How can we tackle the Santa Fe market and drop in stores without 10 years of brand awareness?” Brink pondered.
