GVG Contemporary traded the gallery glamour of Canyon Road for the warehouse “hipness” of Rufina Circle and nearby Meow Wolf, craft breweries and theater companies.
Owners Ernst Gruler and Blair Vaughn-Gruler (the GVG) shut down their Delgado Street gallery at the end of June after 10½ years in the Canyon Road Arts District to move into a pair of 1,500-square-foot warehouse spaces on Rufina Circle.
The new location gives the couple studio space — she’s a painter, he’s a sculptor — and showroom space. The showroom is open by appointment only.
“We’re full-time artists and we ran the [Canyon Road] gallery seven days a week,” Vaughn-Gruler said. “That’s a lot of full-time jobs.”
Gruler already had a metal/welding shop on Rufina Circle. Half the space was walled off to create a showroom, and a second space became available one space over that now serves as Vaughn-Gruler's studio and showroom.
“It’s very different,” Vaughn-Gruler said of Rufina Circle. “It’s more a working-class location. That’s super because we are working artists.”
