Four New Mexico credit unions, including Santa Fe-based Del Norte Credit Union and Guadalupe Credit Union, made the list of Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions compiled by DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree.
Del Norte ranked No. 158 and Guadalupe No. 182. Sandia Area Federal Credit Union was listed at No. 91, and Otero Federal Credit Union in Alamogordo ranked No. 169.
DepositAccounts.com started tracking the health of financial institutions in 2010 in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown. The entity evaluates the financial health of more than 10,000 banks and credit unions by grading them on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth and loan-to-reserve ratios.
“New Mexico’s credit unions work very hard to make sure their members' money is safe and working for them,” said Paul Stull, CEO of the Credit Union Association of New Mexico. “New Mexico’s credit unions are the safest place to keep your money.”
New Mexico has 42 credit unions, and 5,757 credit unions are in place nationwide.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.