Santa Fe-based Guadalupe Credit Union won first place in a national 2021 Right on the Money Contest put on by customer relations management solution provider CRMNEXT Inc.
The contest recognizes credit unions and community banks for the “phenomenal displays of ingenuity and innovation they are putting to work in the communities they serve.” There were 98 submissions, CRMNEXT said in a news release.
Guadalupe Credit Union was honored for its free certified financial coaching program at each branch and taking it virtual during the pandemic, as well as:
Its predatory relief loans to get customers out of predatory loans;
BizKids, a financial literacy initiative for children;
COVID-19 payment extensions without demanding full payment at the end of the extensions;
Pay Yourself First Certificate of Deposit, which allows members to deposit 10 percent of GCU loan payments in a CD that will mature until the loan is paid off.
Tongass Federal Credit Union in Alaska finished second and Visions Federal Credit Union in Endicott, N.Y., was third.
