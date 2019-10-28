The transportation shuttle that ferries people between Santa Fe and Albuquerque International Sunport was renamed Groome Transportation on Oct. 15. It was previously known as the Sandia Shuttle.
Richmond, Va.,-based Groome acquired Sandia Shuttle in 2017 but retained the local name until now. Drivers now have Groome uniforms and the shuttles have Groome decals.
But the same 19 rides per day and same schedule and prices will remain in place, said Jason Deitz, marketing director at Groome.
The “little bit clunky” Sandia website, however, was converted to the more advanced Groome website, and Santa Fe/Albuquerque customers will have access to a mobile app later in the year, Deitz said.
The Sandia conversion to Groome comes at the end of a year where Groome changed the local names of shuttle services it has acquired or launched in a variety of cities throughout the country.
