GreenPal went live June 9 in Santa Fe with an online service that connects homeowners with landscaping professionals.
Log on at yourgreenpal.com or get the GreenPal app, and landscape professionals will bid on posted homeowner jobs, including location, date and work that needs to be done.
“A lot of real estate agents and property managers use GreeenPal,” company co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Gene Caballero said.
GreenPal is a completely “contactless” way to get a yard work help. Landscapers base their bids on Google maps photos and information supplied online by potential clients. Payment is done online as well.
Caballero said 24 landscape professionals in Santa Fe have signed up with GreenPal. GreenPal takes 5 percent from each transaction and provides landscape professionals with online technology for scheduling, payment processing, rate optimization and marketing.
Based in Nashville, Tenn., GreenPal completed its first lawn transaction in 2015 and now serves more than 250 cities in 48 states with more than 1 million customers signed up. Caballero said there are 1,824 customers in New Mexico.
“I think it’s just the consumer mindset,” Caballero said of GreenPal’s rapid growth. “We don’t have to leave the house for anything. I can get Uber and Lyft with an app. What else can I get? Just pushing a button and getting things done.”
GreenPal expanded to New Mexico in summer 2020 — first in Albuquerque, with Las Cruces following in summer 2021 and Rio Rancho later that year.